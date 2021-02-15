Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lowered by B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

ELY opened at $29.93 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

