Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Increased by Analyst

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of FLMN opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

