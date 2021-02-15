Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of AZEK opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,399,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

