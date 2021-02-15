Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

