Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.63.

TSU stock opened at C$119.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.