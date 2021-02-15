Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock worth $27,441,220. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

