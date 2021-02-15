Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

