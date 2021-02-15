Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

QSR opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

