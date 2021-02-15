Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.82.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$213.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$213.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$203.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

