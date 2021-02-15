Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for II-VI Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for II-VI in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,767,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $1,554,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,484,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,349. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

