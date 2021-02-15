Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Ryder System stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.