Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Lifted by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $60.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$51.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$22.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.