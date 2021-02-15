Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $943.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.