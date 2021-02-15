Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NYSE:CPA opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

