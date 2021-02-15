Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Lifted by Analyst

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for DaVita in a report released on Friday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of DaVita by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

