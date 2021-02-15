Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $129.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

