QASH (QASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $555,327.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $21.61 million and $555,327.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

