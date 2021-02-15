Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 660,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Shares of Qell Acquisition stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Qell Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

