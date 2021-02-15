QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of QIAGEN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

QGEN stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

