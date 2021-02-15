qiibee Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $3,386.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00269575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00088463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00079776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00091950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00451563 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00184039 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Coin Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

