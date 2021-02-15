Qilian International Holding Group Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 22nd (NASDAQ:QLI)

Qilian International Holding Group’s (NASDAQ:QLI) quiet period will end on Monday, February 22nd. Qilian International Holding Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Qilian International Holding Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

QLI opened at $7.33 on Monday. Qilian International Holding Group has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $22.00.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

