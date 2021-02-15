QLC Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $14.64 million and $1.78 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00273087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00092701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186046 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

