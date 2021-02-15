Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Qorvo worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $176.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

