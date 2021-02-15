Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $657.76 million and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00013777 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,161,804 coins and its circulating supply is 98,128,001 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

