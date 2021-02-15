Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.79. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 2,716,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of £41.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

