QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,345 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $124,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 22,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.98. The stock had a trading volume of 760,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,817. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

