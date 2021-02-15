Qualys, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Qualys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $3,933,791.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,282,127 shares in the company, valued at $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

