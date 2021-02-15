Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $475.08 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Quant token can now be bought for $39.35 or 0.00082669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $475.08 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

