Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.27 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and $115,926.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,128.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.54 or 0.03724472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.79 or 0.00446285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $724.58 or 0.01505508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00504614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.00467908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00333017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,296,152 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

