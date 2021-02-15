QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $154,445.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

