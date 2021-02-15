QunQun (QUN) Trading 63.5% Higher Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $281,780.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.81 or 0.00936611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00052703 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.82 or 0.05205855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.