Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Quotient Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,088 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.