Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $845,031.68 and $18,098.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

