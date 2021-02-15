R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

