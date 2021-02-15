Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Radware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDWR. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

