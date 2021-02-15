Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0010 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $15,741.59 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 125.1% higher against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00273094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00085152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00091326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00093672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00416461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

