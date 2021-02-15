Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.10 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00284654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.30 or 0.02791803 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

