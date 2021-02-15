Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 8,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 25,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

