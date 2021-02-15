Raise (RAISE) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $58,080.34 and $7.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.46 or 0.01006509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.58 or 0.05201731 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00035643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

