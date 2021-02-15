Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $16.62 million and $568,067.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

