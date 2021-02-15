RAMP One Day Volume Reaches $6.29 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00272402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00093833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00418690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00185549 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,563,178 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

