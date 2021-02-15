Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,317.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 40% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $8,317.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 53.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00973358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.53 or 0.05239884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

