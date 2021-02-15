RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.95 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $538.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

