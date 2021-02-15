Rate3 (RTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $317,769.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $927,735.97 and approximately $317,769.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

