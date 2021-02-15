Ratecoin Trading Up 12.2% This Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $59,596.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.