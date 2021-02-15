Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $$53.23 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

