Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,500 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 545,965 shares of company stock worth $52,347,116 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,955. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

