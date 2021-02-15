Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,486.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,950,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $126,206,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 347,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,424. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

