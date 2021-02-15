Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 179,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

