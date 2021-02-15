Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $207.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

